Deputies searching for burglary suspect

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a burglary suspect.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are looking for Jamie Leah Logan, 30, of Campbell’s Creek. They have a burglary warrant for her arrest.

If you have any idea on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message them on Facebook, or leave an anonymous tip at their website. Detective Alford is the investigating officer.

