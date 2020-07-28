Advertisement

Family sues over mysterious body found in Kanawha grave

A family in Kawnawha County is looking for answers after a mysterious body was found in their family cemetery plot.
A family in Kawnawha County is looking for answers after a mysterious body was found in their family cemetery plot.(WSAZ)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA, W. Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County family is filing a lawsuit in circuit court after a body was found in a burial plot the family purchased more than 40 years ago at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.

The family is asking that West Virginia State Police and Attorney General’s Office investigate the matter.

“The corporate owner of the cemetery has provided mixed messages over whether the company knows whose body is in the grave and has failed on at least two occasions to offer a shred of evidence that the identity is known,” Ron Walters, Jr., attorney for the family, said today.

Walters is filing the lawsuit against Stonemor Partner, L.P., which does business as Cornerstone Family Services of West Virginia, LLC, which is the corporate owner of Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, on behalf of the Bess family.

In 1977, William and Nancy Lee Bess, their son Barry Bess and Barry’s wife Norlena Mae Bess bought adjoining burial plots at the cemetery. Nancy Lee Bess was buried in 2008, and William Bess was buried in 2013. In March 2020, when it was time to bury Barry Bess, an unknown body was discovered in his plot.

WSAZ has previously reported on residents concerns with StoneMor, including deteriorating conditions of headstones, poor maintenance and other issues with several West Virginia properties.

In addition to the issue of the unknown body, Norlena Mae Bess and other family members are suing because they say the cemetery has failed to provide a double granite marker for the plots of William and Nancy Lee Bess and a military bronze memorial plaque for the grave of William Bess, even though they say all expenses related to their burials had been paid before their deaths.

Norlena Mae Bess and other family members are suing for breach of contract, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, fraud, and grave desecration.

We reached out to StoneMor Partners Inc. who tells us: “This was a misburial that occurred in 1992. We purchased the cemetery in 2008. This is a liability of the prior owner but we are working with the family to handle anything we can control on our end.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Judge blocks Columbus ordinance forcing 10 p.m. bar and restaurant closure

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A Franklin County judge has granted a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of an ordinance forcing Columbus bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

Local

COVID-19 KY | 532 new cases, 10 new deaths

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
532 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 28,126.

News

COVID-19 cases confirmed at assisted living facility

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at an assisted living facility.

Local

West Virginia gives residents absentee ballot voting option

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says all voters will have the option to use an absentee ballot in November due to concerns with the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Options for Ohio State season ticket holders

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ohio State season ticket holders have options for 2020 football season.

Local

Portion of State Route 7 shut down due to rock fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the boulder breached the barrier wall near the Chesapeake exit and is currently blocking both westbound lanes.

News

First COVID-19 death reported in Martin County, Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
First COVID-19 death reported in Martin County, Kentucky.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | How to answer your children's questions before returning to school

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

COVID-19 ruled not a contributing factor of Mount Olive Correctional inmate’s death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials announced Tuesday that the 73-year-old passed away on July 17 while receiving hospice care for stage four metastatic cancer.

Local

Southern Local District board approves back to school plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The board of education voted to provide two options, face to face five days per week and a remote learning option for those who do not want to come back.