First COVID-19 death reported in Martin County, Kentucky
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One county in our region is reporting its first COVID-19 death.
On Tuesday, the Martin County Health Department announced the county’s first COVID-19 death.
No further information has been released at this time.
The health department also announced two additional cases of COVID-19. The two active cases are one male and one female.
The county has reported a total of 28 cases.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.