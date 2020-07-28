First COVID-19 death reported in Martin County, Kentucky

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One county in our region is reporting its first COVID-19 death.

On Tuesday, the Martin County Health Department announced the county’s first COVID-19 death.

No further information has been released at this time.

The health department also announced two additional cases of COVID-19. The two active cases are one male and one female.

The county has reported a total of 28 cases.

