Advertisement

First COVID-19 death reported in Martin County, Kentucky

The first COVID-19 death was reported in Martin County, Kentucky.
The first COVID-19 death was reported in Martin County, Kentucky.(AP)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One county in our region is reporting its first COVID-19 death.

On Tuesday, the Martin County Health Department announced the county’s first COVID-19 death.

No further information has been released at this time.

The health department also announced two additional cases of COVID-19. The two active cases are one male and one female.

The county has reported a total of 28 cases.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Portion of State Route 7 shut down due to rock fall

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the boulder breached the barrier wall near the Chesapeake exit and is currently blocking both westbound lanes.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | How to answer your children's questions before returning to school

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

COVID-19 ruled not a contributing factor of Mount Olive Correctional inmate’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials announced Tuesday that the 73-year-old passed away on July 17 while receiving hospice care for stage four metastatic cancer.

Local

Southern Local District board approves back to school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The board of education voted to provide two options, face to face five days per week and a remote learning option for those who do not want to come back.

Latest News

Local

Crews respond to fire at crematorium

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Metro 911, it happened at the Cooke Funeral Home on 20th Street around 12:20 p.m.

Local

KHSAA delays start of fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The KHSAA voted on Tuesday that practices will start for fall sports the week of August 24.

Local

Coronavirus death toll increases in West Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports there have been 268,039 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,119 total cases and 108 deaths.

Local

Sen. Rand Paul’s attacker receives longer prison sentence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Rene Boucher originally was given a 30-day sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

Local

Scioto County reports first coronavirus-related death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say the patient died in a tertiary hospital in Columbus.

News

Outbreaks of COVID-19 reported in churches in 8 W.Va. counties

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Justice says the churches are in Kanawha, Boone, Logan, Mason, Grant, Taylor, Wood, and Raleigh Counties.