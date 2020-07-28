First COVID related death for Greenup County, Kentucky

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One county in our region is reporting its first COVID related death.

Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum gave the update Tuesday. The person who died was an 82 year old man.

Two new positive cases in the county were also confirmed.

One of those cases is in a 28 year old female, the other is in a two year old female. Both are isolating at home.

Right now, the total confirmed cases in Greenup County since the pandemic began is 73.

