Advertisement

First COVID related death for Greenup County, Kentucky

Greenup County, Kentucky is reporting their first COVID related death.
Greenup County, Kentucky is reporting their first COVID related death.(AP images)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One county in our region is reporting its first COVID related death.

Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum gave the update Tuesday. The person who died was an 82 year old man.

Two new positive cases in the county were also confirmed.

One of those cases is in a 28 year old female, the other is in a two year old female. Both are isolating at home.

Right now, the total confirmed cases in Greenup County since the pandemic began is 73.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pikeville Medical Center opens walk-in orthopedic clinic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Pikeville Medical Center opens new walk-in orthopedic clinic.

News

Corrections employees, inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Inmates and employees have tested positive for COVID at the Southern Ohio Regional Correctional Facility

News

Demolition begins on old Cabell County jail building

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katie Wilson
The building is more than 80 years old, but has been closed down for more than a decade.

News

Deputies searching for burglary suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect.

Latest News

Local

Judge blocks Columbus ordinance forcing 10 p.m. bar and restaurant closure

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Franklin County judge has granted a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of an ordinance forcing Columbus bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

Local

COVID-19 KY | 532 new cases, 10 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
532 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 28,126.

WSAZ Investigates

Family sues over mysterious body found in Kanawha grave

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
A family in Kanawha County is suing the owner of a cemetery because a mysterious body was found in their family plot.

News

COVID-19 cases confirmed at assisted living facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at an assisted living facility.

Local

West Virginia gives residents absentee ballot voting option

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says all voters will have the option to use an absentee ballot in November due to concerns with the coronavirus.

News

Options for Ohio State season ticket holders

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio State season ticket holders have options for 2020 football season.