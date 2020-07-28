Jackson County schools release potential plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Issac Taylor and Evan Jones are students at Ripley High School. With so many months out of school, they said they want to go back.

“I liked it at first but online classes got really hard,” said Jones.

Getting students Taylor and Jones in the classroom while making safety a priority is something Superintendent Blaine Hess has spent many hours on.

“Really when you think about bringing your staff and students back to do it in a responsible and safe manner for all involved,” said Hess.

There are four approaches Jackson County Schools will present to the school board. All of them include a target start date of September 8.

Superintendent Hess said Jackson County School’s goal is a five-day school week.

“We felt that that jump from four to five because of the extra custodial help might be very doable,” said Hess.

The second option is a two-day rotating schedule with remote learning included.

The third option is four days of remote learning and one day of learning in the classroom with the fourth and last resort being full remote learning if it is mandated by Governor Jim Justice.

If students do go back, the first two days they will rotate students.

“It was really important to bring our students back in smaller groups because there is going to be a number of protocols that we need to teach our students,” said Hess.

Virtual learning is also an option for students in Jackson County.

Superintendent Hess said there is a difference between remote and virtual learning. The form for virtual learning can be found here.

“Remote learning is provided by our faculty our staff from our school,” said Hess.

Full remote or a blended program would be for students signed up for education in the classroom while virtual learning uses courses provided by the state.

Sign-up for virtual learning ends August 31st but Hess said with the amount that will sign up for it, they are planning certain aspects of in-person learning around it.

“The quicker people can sign up for that virtual option that would be a big help to the school system,” said Hess.

Details about plans came out in a document following the Jackson County Board of Education meeting last Thursday. The pathways for reopening can be found here and more operational details can be found here and on the Jackson County Schools website.

The school board plans to come up with a decision on schools at the next Jackson County School board meeting set for August 6, 2020.

