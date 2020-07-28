Advertisement

July heat ebbs in face of showers

A week to track tropical showers
Rain pours down on Carson Park Monday night during the Eau Claire Cavs and Westmont Red Sox game.
Rain pours down on Carson Park Monday night during the Eau Claire Cavs and Westmont Red Sox game.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The fourth heat wave of the season will end on Tuesday as clouds limit direct sunshine and showers pass on occasion to cool the air. Now while the heat will be backing off, a tropical clime will remain all week so in a way we are merely changing the name of the heat wave to a “humidity” wave.

The rest of the week highs will in the 80s (near but just under 90 Wednesday and Thursday with dew points hanging out in the steamy low 70s.

Now with a front stalling across the region this week, those juicy humidity levels will sponsor showers and thunderstorms from time to time. Trouble is timing that action is often an hour before affair. You see until showers and storms form, it is very hard to say it will rain at point A at time T. We try our best using the artificial intelligence of our supercomputers, but the single point, single time forecast is still beyond our reach in some cases.

So have an umbrella handy this wee though the reality is there will be many dry hours every day. But buyer beware should you stumble onto a downpour without some protection!

