KHSAA delays start of fall sports

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky High School Athletics Association announced fall sports will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The KHSAA voted on Tuesday that practices will start for fall sports the week of August 24.

This includes cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball.

This means practices will be limited to six hours the week of August 24. Full practices will be allowed to begin the week of August 31. Competition will be allowed to start September 7.

The KHSAA says the starting date for soccer’s postseason will be October 12. This would condense the first three rounds into two weeks. This wold also leave the postseason dates for cross country, field hockey and volleyball as previously set. This will be finalized on the next meeting.

The Board has also approved a starting date for competitive cheer and dance for August 24 with a strong recommendation that all activity be held outdoors where safety equipment and conditions will permit.

Earlier this month, the KHSAA pushed back practices to August 3. Click here for our previous story on this.

This is a developing story.

