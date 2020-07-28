Multiple fires under investigation in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire officials are investigating after multiple fires were reported in Meigs County on Sunday.

Officials said the Racine Fire Department and Ravenswood Fire Department were dispatched to Letart Township for a fire. While this fire was being dispatched, another fire came in in Lebanon Township. Units from Racine, Syracuse, Chester, and Bashan Fire Departments responded to the second fire.

While the inital Racine response was in Letart township, three additional fires were reported in that township.

All of those incidents are under investigation. If you have any information on theses fires, call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728, Racine Fire Chief Boyd Bailey at 304-786-6024, or the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

