Ohio GOP lawmakers to meet to determine Householder’s fate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican state representatives in Ohio plan to meet Tuesday for the first time since their chamber’s leader was arrested in connection with a $60 million federal bribery probe to figure out next steps, including how to replace disgraced speaker Larry Householder.

The meeting follows the release of a federal affidavit Wednesday identifying Householder and four associates as part of an alleged pay-to-play scheme involving millions of dollars of corporate money secretly funneled to them for personal and political use in exchange for passing legislation to bail out two FirstEnergy nuclear plants.

House Republicans plan to discuss whether Householder should be removed, what the mechanics are for his removal, and any legal consequences they may face.

