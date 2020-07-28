Options for Ohio State season ticket holders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - With Ohio Stadium expected to be at reduced capacity this season because of COVID-19, The Ohio State University Department of Athletics is offering season ticket holders a chance to rethink their options before the first kickoff.

“While no final decision has been made regarding the 2020 football season, the Department of Athletics has been working diligently with university leaders, public health experts, and government officials to create game day plans that protect the health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, faculty and fans,” the department said in a message to ticket holders today.

If games are played, the university will require social distancing and face coverings at the stadium. Tailgating will also be prohibited, and The Ohio Stadium crowd size will likely amount to no more than 20% of overall stadium capacity. This will lead to changes in ticket quantity and seat locations.

For fans who have paid for season tickets, the Department of Athletics will offer to accommodate as many season ticket holders as possible, which will require limiting the quantity of season tickets for each ticket holder. Details on ticket allocation and seat selection will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket holders are also given the option to opt out of their 2020 football season tickets commitment with no penalty, if they wish. Those who opt out retain their consecutive years of purchase, retain their full season ticket eligibility, and will still be able to participate in the planned reseating of Ohio Stadium, as the 202 seat selection process will now occur prior to the 2021 season for all eligible accounts.

Ohio State is offering three options for season ticket holders who opt out of the 2020 season. Supporters have the option to receive a refund for the affected game tickets, receive a credit toward a future ticket purchase, or donate their ticket payments to support student-athlete scholarships.

Supporters who choose to roll over their payment or convert their purchase into a charitable contribution will receive bonus points toward the 2021 seat selection.

