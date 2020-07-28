Pikeville Medical Center opens walk-in orthopedic clinic

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) -A new walk-in orthopedic clinic is available at Pikeville Medical Center.

The clinic opened during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are trying to do everything we can to help someone who needs help,” Dr. Jamie Varney, Sports Medicine Physician said. “We are glad to schedule appointments, especially for chronic issues. If you have something that can’t wait, we want to be available to take care of those needs.”

The walk-in clinic offers on-site X-rays services for patients.

"When you have an injury a lot of times, you end going to the emergency room. But if you come here [walk-in clinic] you end up seeing a specialist," Dr. Varney.

Dr. Varney says seeking treatment for orthopedic injuries is crucial.

"If you have an injury and have pain, it's important that you are evaluated by an orthopedic specialist, especially for bone and muscle injuries," Dr.Varney said. "You don't want to miss a fracture or ligament injuries that you may have to deal with the rest of your life."

Patients with orthopedic needs are encouraged to visit the Orthopedic Walk-In Clinic at Pikeville Medical Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

