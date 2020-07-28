Police on scene of reported stabbing in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing Monday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m. from the 300 Block of West 8th Avenue.

However, according to dispatchers, police believe the stabbing may have not actually taken place at that location.

Dispatchers say one victim was located, but there is no word on the severity of that person’s injuries.

