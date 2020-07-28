Advertisement

Police on scene of reported stabbing in Huntington

Huntington Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing Monday night.
Huntington Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing Monday night.(ap images)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing Monday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m. from the 300 Block of West 8th Avenue.

However, according to dispatchers, police believe the stabbing may have not actually taken place at that location.

Dispatchers say one victim was located, but there is no word on the severity of that person’s injuries.

