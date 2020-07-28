Portion of State Route 7 shut down due to rock fall

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A boulder has broken off and fallen onto State Route 7, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Officials say the boulder breached the barrier wall near the Chesapeake exit and is currently blocking both westbound lanes.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

The road is expected to reopen by Tuesday evening.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.