Scioto County reports first coronavirus-related death
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The first COVID-19 related death has been reported in Scioto County, emergency management announced Tuesday.
Health officials say the patient died in a tertiary hospital in Columbus.
No other information will be released due to privacy regulations.
More than a dozen cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in Scioto County. For more information click here.
Scioto County is currently under a Level 3 Public Health Emergency. That means there is a very high exposure and spread of the virus in the community.
