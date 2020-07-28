Scioto County reports first coronavirus-related death

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The first COVID-19 related death has been reported in Scioto County, emergency management announced Tuesday.

Health officials say the patient died in a tertiary hospital in Columbus.

No other information will be released due to privacy regulations.

More than a dozen cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in Scioto County. For more information click here.

Scioto County is currently under a Level 3 Public Health Emergency. That means there is a very high exposure and spread of the virus in the community.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.