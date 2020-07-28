Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul’s attacker receives longer prison sentence

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Rene Boucher, center, appears in court for an arraignment hearing with his attorney Matt Baker, left, at the Warren County Justice Center in Bowling Green, Ky. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is suing his neighbor Boucher, who admitted to tackling Rand as he mowed his yard. This one of the top stories in Kentucky in 2018. (Austin Anthony/Daily News Pool via AP, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Sen. Rand Paul’s former neighbor has been resentenced to an extra seven months behind bars and six months in home detention for tackling the Kentucky lawmaker over lawn care.

Rene Boucher originally was given a 30-day sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

Federal prosecutors argued the sentence was too lenient, describing the 2017 attack outside Paul’s home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as “vicious and unprovoked.”

They sought at least 21 months for Boucher. On Monday, another federal judge resentenced Boucher, giving him credit for the 30 days he’s already served behind bars.

