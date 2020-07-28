Advertisement

Southern Local District board approves back to school plans

The board of education voted to provide two options, face to face five days per week and a remote learning option for those who do not want to come back.
The board of education voted to provide two options, face to face five days per week and a remote learning option for those who do not want to come back.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RACINE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Southern Local School district BOE has approved their back to school plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Board of Education voted to provide two options, face to face five days per week and a remote learning option for those who do not want to come back.

The vote was 5-0.

