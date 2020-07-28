Southern Local District board approves back to school plans
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RACINE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Southern Local School district BOE has approved their back to school plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Board of Education voted to provide two options, face to face five days per week and a remote learning option for those who do not want to come back.
The vote was 5-0.
Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.