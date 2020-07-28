Southern Local District board approves back to school plans

RACINE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Southern Local School district BOE has approved their back to school plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Board of Education voted to provide two options, face to face five days per week and a remote learning option for those who do not want to come back.

The vote was 5-0.

