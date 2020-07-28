Advertisement

Twitter gives Trump Jr. a tweet timeout for pandemic misinformation

Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young Republicans at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young Republicans at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By AMANDA SEITZ
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting on its site after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus Monday.

Many Republicans reacted with outrage, filling social media with cries of "censorship," after Donald Trump Jr.'s account was put on a timeout for sharing the video, which was viewed millions of times online in a matter of hours, reaching the president himself, before Facebook, Twitter and YouTube banned it. These social media platforms have zero-tolerance policies on posts that peddle potentially harmful untruths about the coronavirus.

Conservative media outlets, pundits and personalities promoted the video across Facebook and Twitter on Monday. It features pro-Trump doctors telling Americans they do not need to wear masks to prevent coronavirus while also pitching hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug the president has previously touted himself, as a sure-fire way to treat coronavirus.

The video directly refutes advice from Trump's own medical experts, who have urged people to slow the virus' spread by wearing masks and cautioned against using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently withdrew an order that enabled hydroxychloroquine to be used as an emergency treatment for COVID-19.

Trump's son took to Twitter Monday night to share the misleading video with his 5 million followers, calling it a "must watch!!!"

Because it spread misinformation about treating the coronavirus, Twitter required Trump Jr. take down the video and put his account on a 12-hour timeout, a Twitter spokesman confirmed Tuesday. Trump Jr.'s profile is still visible, but he cannot tweet, retweet or like other posts during that time.

The president, meanwhile, only retweeted a post of the video, which has since been taken down. His account remains live.

Versions of the video are still circulating widely on platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, racking up millions of views. Facebook and Twitter said they have removed several versions and are working to take down others. YouTube also said it has removed the video from its site.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Updated: moments ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Despite judge’s order, migrant kids remain in ICE custody

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The U.S. government did not release 100 immigrant children detained with their parents despite this week’s deadline set by a judge who had described family detention centers as “on fire” due to the threat of the coronavirus.

National

3 billion animals killed, displaced by Australian bushfires

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
Nearly 3 billion animals were killed or displaced by Australia's devastating bushfires.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Latest News

National Politics

Barr: I don't agree there's systemic racism in police departments

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Attorney General William Barr is asked if the Justice Department seeks to end systemic racism during a House hearing.

National Politics

Park Police head: No White House order for move on protest

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
The head of the U.S. Park Police denied Tuesday that his officers turned their clubs and chemical agents on protesters in front of the White House last month to clear the area for a staged photo event by President Donald Trump shortly afterward.

Coronavirus

Amid soaring Florida coronavirus cases, governor criticized

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida’s average number of new cases has soared more than 1,500% since the governor declared it reopened in early May.

Local

COVID-19 ruled not a contributing factor of Mount Olive Correctional inmate’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials announced Tuesday that the 73-year-old passed away on July 17 while receiving hospice care for stage four metastatic cancer.

Local

Southern Local District board approves back to school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The board of education voted to provide two options, face to face five days per week and a remote learning option for those who do not want to come back.