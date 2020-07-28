Advertisement

Vinton County Local Schools vote on back to school plan

Published: Jul. 27, 2020
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Vinton County Local Local Board of Education have voted on a back to school plan.

The board of education voted unanimously for a traditional start-up meaning students will attend classes five days a week. The board say if a student shows symptoms, they will be tested for COVID-19 and all close contacts will be quarantined.

Other options included a non-traditional plan with two days per week at half classroom size, or a full remote plan.

The board says these alternative may still be used depending on COVID-19 numbers and health guidelines.

Additional measures such as temperature screenings, mask usage and social distancing are still being discussed.

