Virtual presentation held on proposed new Milton Elementary

Milton, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Voters in Cabell County will decide next month whether to approve a nearly $88-million bond to fund new schools and renovation projects.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe is holding online presentations and question-and-answer sessions on the individual projects leading up to the election.

Monday night’s session focused on the need for a new Milton Elementary School, where teachers are tired of dealing with flooding.

A location for the new school hasn’t been decided yet. One of the locations they’re considering is the site of the old Milton High School. That area is known to flood as well, but next year the Corps of Engineers is expected to begin building a floodwall along the Mud River.

A pre-k school is currently in the old Milton High School. Saxe said it’s expected that pre-k school would be located in the new elementary school, if that’s the location they end up going with.

Cabell County Schools will be holding another virtual presentation next Monday at 6 p.m. focusing on Meadows Elementary, another of the five schools slated to be replaced if the bond issue passes.

The special election will be August 22. Early voting starts August 8.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.