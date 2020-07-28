Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | How to talk with your children about returning to school in the fall

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “Why do I have to wear a mask in school? Why can’t I sit by my friends in class?” Those are questions your child might be asking you about the return to school in the fall in the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the correct way to answer those questions? Jordan Mitchell, a supervised psychologist at Cabell Huntington Hospital, shares advice on the WSAZ Now Desk about how to have those conversations.

