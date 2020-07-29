2020 ChiliFest cancelled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in the tri-state will have to wait to tempt their taste buds because the 2020 ChiliFest has been cancelled.

The event’s founder says the decision was made due to the coronavirus pandemic and a rise in case numbers.

“While we have held off before making any decision about this year’s ChiliFest celebration, it was apparent after reading Governor Justice’s guidelines for fairs & festivals that ChiliFest could not operate under those conditions,” said Ron Smith, the founder of the event.

The ChiliFest had been held continuously for 36 years and served as a qualifier for the International Chili Society’s World Championship. That championship has also been delayed until the spring of 2021. Because of that postponement, the ICS made the decision to automatically qualify all cooks that competed in the 2019 contest. Because of that, many ICS cooks have declined to travel to regional competitions like ChiliFest.

“We felt that with the increase in cases happening with the COVID-19 pandemic, we would feel terribly responsible if an outbreak happened due to ChiliFest in our community,” said Smith. “The safety of all our many participants, teams, vendors and public is foremost in our minds. We will be back bigger and better than ever in October of 2021 to support all our teams, festival goers and most especially the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington.”

ChiliFest, the West Virginia State Chili Championship, is presented by WSAZ-TV3, the Ronald McDonald House and Advantage Toyota.

The event is still scheduled to take place in 2021.

