Advertisement

Class ring found and returned to stranger

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) -What started out as a hobby between two friends in their hometown of Jackson, Ohio turned into a mission.

“He said he wanted to go metal detecting and I said, ‘well-- whatever we find, if it has someone’s name or initials on it, we’re gonna find out where it came from,’” said Tim McCormick.

McCormick’s friend Eddie Williams initially discovered a 1961 class ring from Galax High School in Virginia.

"We got the initials out of it and we called the school," said McCormick.

However, a misread of an initial complicated the process.

"It took us about a month. They were coming up with all different types of names. We thought it was R-Y-M, but the jeweler said it was an R-G-M," said McCormick.

After receiving confirmation from a jeweler of what the correct initials were, the principal was able to track down the owner.

Robert Eugene Musser, a 77 year old man, was hesitant at first when McCormick called him about his discovery.

"I talked to him and he thought it was a scam," said McCormick.

So, instead of trying to explain himself through Musser’s voicemail, McCormick sent over pictures of the ring that Musser hadn’t seen in more than 50 years.

“He texts back and says he can’t believe it-- that’s my ring,” said McCormick.

With help from his friends, on Tuesday McCormick drove down to meet Musser at Galax High School to return the ring.

Although McCormick and Williams could have given up when obstacles started to arise, their pact to do whatever it takes to return this keepsake to its rightful owner is what drove them.

“I can take that ring and scrap it for what, $100? To go down there and see the look on that man’s face-- that’s priceless,” said McCormick.

Reuniting something so valuable to a stranger was a gift they’ll cherish forever.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Lincoln County Schools announce tentative plans

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Lincoln County Schools release a survey suggesting on 24 percent of responses want in-class learning.

News

Family and friends urge the public for answers in Dunbar homicide

Updated: 49 minutes ago
One year later and a family is still searching for answers when it comes to the death of murder victim, Alice Washington.

News

Tractor trailer crash closes lanes of I-64

Updated: 1 hour ago
The eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down following a tractor trailer crash Tuesday evening.

News

Pikeville Medical Center opens walk-in orthopedic clinic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Pikeville Medical Center opens new walk-in orthopedic clinic.

Latest News

News

First COVID related death for Greenup County, Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
Greenup County is reporting their first COVID related death.

News

Corrections employees, inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Inmates and employees have tested positive for COVID at the Southern Ohio Regional Correctional Facility

News

Demolition begins on old Cabell County jail building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
The building is more than 80 years old, but has been closed down for more than a decade.

News

Deputies searching for burglary suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect.

Local

Judge blocks Columbus ordinance forcing 10 p.m. bar and restaurant closure

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Franklin County judge has granted a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of an ordinance forcing Columbus bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

Local

COVID-19 KY | 532 new cases, 10 new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
532 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 28,126.