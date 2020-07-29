Class ring found and returned to stranger

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) -What started out as a hobby between two friends in their hometown of Jackson, Ohio turned into a mission.

“He said he wanted to go metal detecting and I said, ‘well-- whatever we find, if it has someone’s name or initials on it, we’re gonna find out where it came from,’” said Tim McCormick.

McCormick’s friend Eddie Williams initially discovered a 1961 class ring from Galax High School in Virginia.

"We got the initials out of it and we called the school," said McCormick.

However, a misread of an initial complicated the process.

"It took us about a month. They were coming up with all different types of names. We thought it was R-Y-M, but the jeweler said it was an R-G-M," said McCormick.

After receiving confirmation from a jeweler of what the correct initials were, the principal was able to track down the owner.

Robert Eugene Musser, a 77 year old man, was hesitant at first when McCormick called him about his discovery.

"I talked to him and he thought it was a scam," said McCormick.

So, instead of trying to explain himself through Musser’s voicemail, McCormick sent over pictures of the ring that Musser hadn’t seen in more than 50 years.

“He texts back and says he can’t believe it-- that’s my ring,” said McCormick.

With help from his friends, on Tuesday McCormick drove down to meet Musser at Galax High School to return the ring.

Although McCormick and Williams could have given up when obstacles started to arise, their pact to do whatever it takes to return this keepsake to its rightful owner is what drove them.

“I can take that ring and scrap it for what, $100? To go down there and see the look on that man’s face-- that’s priceless,” said McCormick.

Reuniting something so valuable to a stranger was a gift they’ll cherish forever.

