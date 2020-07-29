COVID-19 W.Va. | 6,269 cases, 111 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 271,811 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,269 total cases and 111 deaths, according to the West Virginia DHHR.

1,647 cases are still considered active in the state.

4,511 West Virginians have recovered so far from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (609/22), Boone (69/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (52/1), Cabell (282/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (3/0), Fayette (122/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (67/0), Hancock (88/5), Hardy (51/1), Harrison (170/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (710/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (54/2), Logan (103/0), Marion (158/4), Marshall (114/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (18/1), Mercer (125/0), Mineral (101/2), Mingo (109/2), Monongalia (839/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (27/1), Ohio (241/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (146/1), Raleigh (142/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (42/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11), Wyoming (17/0).

