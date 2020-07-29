Enjoy hot sun Wednesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The summer of swelter rolled on Tuesday when despite a partial cloud cover much of the day the high temperature managed to crest right at 90 degrees in Huntington. This meant the heat wave, though tempered by a breeze, made it to a 5th straight day.

After a morning of scattered showers, in the heat of late afternoon a few small segments of showers and thunder did indeed form south of I-64. Those showers hung on for dear life all the way thru 10pm in the Big Sandy and Licking River watersheds of Eastern Kentucky.

It is interesting that the front responsible for this activity was making a final push thru the region. It’s last gasp to spark some thundershowers was a sign that the front would in time stall. Keep that stalled front notion in mind as the next 7-10 days will likely feature the wettest period of the summer, so far.

Wednesday should be the final dry day before a daily helping of showers and thundershowers, an hour or so at a time, graces our Doppler radar screens and dampens our gardens starting Thursday and lasting into next week. Daily highs after Wednesday’s 90 degree encounter will be held in the 80s thanks to clouds and occasional showers.

Aggregate rains the next 7 days should average 1″-2″ which would almost double what we have measured the first 28 days of July.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.