Family and friends urge the public for answers in Dunbar homicide

Alice Washington, 52, was shot and killed in her home on July 28, 2019.
Family and friends of Alice Washington held a vigil in honor of her one year death anniversary Tuesday.
Family and friends of Alice Washington held a vigil in honor of her one year death anniversary Tuesday.(Tori Yorgey)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been one year since the death of Alice Washington, a 52-year-old woman from Dunbar and still no arrests have been made.

“We are asking the public to give us whatever information they have, we have detectives that are still obviously working the case,” said Sheriff Mike Rutherford with Kanawha County. “They’ve been following a lot of leads and they’ve had some pretty good leads that have gone on the case and we want to continue that on.”

On July 28, 2019, Alice Washington was shot and killed when she answered her front door around 3:30 a.m., leaving her family shocked and confused as to why something like this happened to someone like her.

“She never did harm to nobody, she loved everybody, that’s the way my sister was,” Tonya Whitfield told WSAZ about her sister, Alice. “She loved everybody, she never met a stranger.”

Sheriff Rutherford said they are asking for the public’s help to close the case and give the family closure.

“Even just a minor piece of evidence, just something they just happened to see, heard about, rumor or whatever they have, will be very helpful with the additional information we have.”

“I know somebody had to see something that night, and somebody needs to come forward and speak, give this family closure because, if they were in our situation then they would want somebody to come forward too,” said Whitfield.

On Tuesday evening, Alice’s family and friends held a candle light vigil in honor of her one year death anniversary.

“She did so much for this community and for nobody to come forward (is) really hurtful because, she would’ve if she was in that situation, she would’ve let somebody know what happen.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s department at (304) 357-0169, submit a tip to www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email the tipline at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, tips can be anonymous.

