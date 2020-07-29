Floyd County Schools release reopening plan

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Another school district in our region is putting the back-to-school decision for students in the hands of parents.

Wednesday, the Superintendent of Floyd County Schools announced that the district is giving parent two options to choose from: an in-person model and an online learning model.

In order to finalize plans, Superintendent Danny Adkins says parents must make their decision and complete an online form before August 7.

“We want everyone to know that we will try to have our In-Person Learning as much like a regular classroom as we can,” said Adkins. “We also want everyone to know that our On-Line Learning will be very different from our NTI days this past spring. Students will be learning new material, have assignments and assessments and receive grades just like the students in the In-Person Learning. Some kids will have a teacher in the room with them at a school and some kids will have a teacher on a screen via technology.”

The in-person learning option will simulate the traditional 5-day a week model while following safety guidelines set forth by the State of Kentucky and the CDC such as temperature checks before entering the building, a mask recommendation and directional hallway markings on the floor.

Officials also say each student who enrolls in this option will be provided a district-owned device.

Floyd County’s plan also states that students will not wear a mask in class while the six foot social distancing guidelines are observed. Students in head start, preschool, kindergarten or those with physician diagnosed health conditions that would make mask wearing difficult are also not required to wear a mask.

Before boarding a school bus, all in-person learning students must have their temperatures checked by their parents. Officials say all students riding the bus will be required to wear a mask except for head start, preschool or kindergarten students.

To allow for social distancing, breakfast and lunch will be served in classrooms or areas where students can remain six feet apart.

Students enrolled in the online learning option will also be provided a district-owned device.

Online students will be expected to participate in all activities, check-ins, discussions and assessments assigned by the online teacher.

Breakfast and lunch will also be provided to online learning students by bus delivery each day. Parents will also be able to pick up the meals from the school each day.

Floyd County Schools 2020-2021 School Calendar has been approved with a start date of September 8th, and an ending date of May 14th. Since Floyd County Schools has the option to function completely online, snow day and NTI days will not be necessary. Online learning will continue allowing the calendar to remain consistent.

Adkins encourages parents with questions to call the child’s school.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.