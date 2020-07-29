Advertisement

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Drago receives donation of body armor

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky.(WSAZ) -K9 Drago is known for the power of his nose. He works as a drug-sniffing dog for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

"Drago has had a huge impact on putting a dent into the drug problem in this county," Sheriff John Hunt said.

Drago and K9 Deputy Justin Szymchack have been partners for four years, always watching one another’s backs.

“I trust him with my life, and he trusts me with his life,” Szymchack said.

Drago received a donation of a bullet and stab proof vest through Vested Interest in K9′s Inc., an organization that provides K9 body armor to law enforcement agencies across America.

“It feels good to repay the favor. I know if something happens and I have to open the door for him to come to work, he could save me. It makes me feel good that I could save him with a bulletproof vest,” Szymchack said.

Each K9 at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will receive a donation of body armor.

