Greenup County Schools release response plans for monitoring COVID-19 cases

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As schools begin releasing their plans for the 2020-2021 school year, parents are wondering what districts plan to do to monitor students and staff who may have or been exposed to COVID-19.

Greenup County Schools say they have several steps in place to monitor symptoms and isolate students and staff who show signs of the virus.

If someone in the school shows signs of the virus, but their diagnosis turns out to be something else, such as strep throat, and they are fever free for 24 hours without medication, they can return to school with a physician release.

If they are not tested or do not have a definitive diagnosis, they must isolate per current COVID-19 guidance.

Should a staff member or student test positive and they have symptoms of COVID-19, they will need to stay isolated until they are recovered, and have a release from a doctor.

Those who test positive and don’t show symptoms, should remain in isolation for 14 days after they are tested. If they develop symptoms during that time, they will need to follow the district’s symptomatic guidance. The patient will be allowed to return with a physician release.

Whether or not a student or staff member is showing symptoms, school administrators will send a notification to anyone who has been around the person who was diagnosed.

If there is an instance where someone in the school as been in contact with a COVID-19 positive household member, they will need to self-isolate for 14 days after the person they were around has recovered.

In a case where a student or staff member had close contact with a non-household member who is positive, such as a student, there are two plans of action.

If they were within 6 feet of the positive case for 15 minutes, they must be quarantined for 14 days after their last exposure. If social distancing was followed, then there is no need to quarantine.

For more on Greenup County’s Back to School plans, click here.

