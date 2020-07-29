Advertisement

How to find a work-from-home job

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Finding a job right now can be tough, but many companies are looking for employees to work from the comfort of home... giving you peace of mind during these uncertain times.

Brie Reynolds, a career coach with FlexJobs, spoke with Sarah on how to find a remote job and how to stand out during the unique hiring process.

