Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen vehicle and suspect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in finding a suspect who allegedly broke into and stole a vehicle early Monday morning.

A release from the Kanawha County Sheriff said a person broke into one vehicle and stole a pistol before stealing a grey 2013 Ford F-150 truck. The truck has the license plate DHK342. The thefts happened off Oakvale Road near Corridor G in Charleston.

There was a red cement mixer attached to the truck, but it was found destroyed at a church at the intersection of Amber Road and Mountain Road. After reviewing footage, the Sheriff’s Deaprtment believes the mixer was destroyed around 1:30 a.m.

The release says the stolen truck has two clear lights under the rear bumper and a black metal toolbox in the back.

Anyone with doorbell surveillance video or information on the vehicle or suspect is asked to call 304-357-0169.

