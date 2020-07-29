Kanawha County to host free COVID testing events as numbers climb

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be two free COVID testing event next week in Kanawha County as case numbers continue to rise.

According to a release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there are a total of 780 COVID-19 cases in the county. 356 of them are active, and there have been 20 coronavirus related deaths.

Two drive up testing events will take place in Early August. The first will run from 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 3rd, at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.

The second testing site will be at Capital High School on Thursday, August 6th, from 1 to 8 p.m.

Tests are completely free to the public, but the health department will bill health insurance of people who have it. There are no co-payments to get tested for COVID-19.

