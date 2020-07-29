Advertisement

Lincoln County Schools announce tentative plans

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHASRLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The school board meeting in Lincoln County Tuesday was the first time board members were presented with the initial survey of parents and the options for children as the school year starts.

There are three options for students in the Lincoln County School system.

Those three options include a completely virtual option, a blended virtual and in-class instruction option and a third option where students learn in the classroom five days a week.

These options were made partially based off of the state board of education toolkit document and results from a Lincoln County Schools survey which received 1,651 responses out of 3276 students enrolled in Lincoln County Schools.

Responses from the survey suggest 24 percent wanted face-to-face learning, 49 percent indicated they wanted fully virtual and 25 percent said they like the blended option with face-to-face learning and virtual learning.

For students that do choose to go back to school, at least the first two weeks will consist of a rotating schedule by alphabet in order to first teach students about new school procedures related to COVID-19, then the second week they will begin instruction they would normally have had the first week.

The school new calendar was also reviewed today and will be submitted to the West Virginia Board of Education for approval.

The county school system is still working out details on those three options, many of them will be discussed again at the next board meeting on August 4th.

