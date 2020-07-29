New cases of COVID-19 reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over the past 24-hours the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported four new positive coronavirus cases.

This brings the total for the county to 154 cases.

The health departments also reported four new recoveries bringing that total 99.

No additional hospitalizations have been reported. Currently 17 patients are in the hospital fighting virus complications.

One death has been reported in the county.

