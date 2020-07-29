New guidelines announced for high school cheerleading

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cheerleaders and their parents and coaches across West Virginia have been voicing frustration after guidelines were announced on what they’re no longer allowed to do this season.

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission announced new guidelines for high school cheerleading, including no stunting for the entire season at games or competitions, and cheerleaders will be required to space out on the field or court.

Lincoln County High School cheer coach Brittany Porter says it feels unfair contact is being eliminated for her sport but not for others.

“I feel like it is completely unfair,” Porter said. “I feel like it’s discrimination toward a girls sport, or maybe to a sport that doesn’t bring in money to the school, and I understand that. I understand football teams do carry a lot of the other sports for their school. I get that, but these athletes work just as hard as all the other athletes, and they should have the opportunity to showcase all their talents.”

"Those sports, you can get saliva on you from different teams, blood, other bodily fluids, so why not let us touch our own team?" Lincoln County senior cheerleader Karrah Johnson said.

Cindy Daniel, the assistant executive director with the WVSSAC, says they worked with a cheer coach committee made of 8 cheer coaches representing high schools across the state and an athletic director, who were all on board with the changes, saying they'd help with kids' safety and hopefully prevent their season from having to be cut short.

When asked why these changes were being made to cheerleading but a heavy contact sport like football is expected to be played, Daniel said, "It's really difficult to modify football. There's not a lot that you can do that's going to reduce that risk. There are not a lot of things you can alter. In our sport of cheer, we happen to have something that we could alter or modify, and that was stunting. They can still dance, they can still cheer, they can still tumble, they can still jump."

Daniel says cheerleaders wouldn't be allowed to wear masks while stunting, and that would go against Governor Jim Justice's mandate for everyone to wear masks indoors when it's not possible to stay 6 feet apart.

Karrah Johnson, who’s spent years developing her skills, feels like the change is just as significant as taking tackling out of football.

"Honestly my favorite part of cheer is stunting, so automatically I wanted to cry," Johnson said. "I was very frustrated with the situation because this would've been my last year to try to prove we were one of the best."

A petition is circulating online to get the changes overturned.

Daniel says everything regarding upcoming school athletic seasons is still fluid, and plenty can change in the coming weeks.

