Ohio prohibits county fairs, will expand day care capacity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says county fairs will be reduced to junior fair events like livestock exhibitions going forward for this year.

DeWine calls the decision difficult but says it’s clear fairs can’t go on normally because of the coronavirus.

His announcement Tuesday allows harness racing without spectators but prohibits rides, games and grandstand events.

The order takes effect Friday.

The governor also says that as of Aug. 9, day care centers can return to normal staffing ratios.

Also Tuesday, the superintendent of Columbus City Schools, Ohio’s largest district, announced all grades will be taught virtually at least through October.

