‘Operation predator’ | eight indicted in cyber sting

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Eight men are now facing charges after an undercover investigation by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department.

The operation was dubbed operation predator by the sheriff’s office and its goal was to catch people exploiting children.

Wednesday, Sheriff Champlin announced eight indictments in connection with the operation.

Sheriff Champlin says all of the men are accused of agreeing to meet and pay for sexual conduct with what they believed was a minor under the age of sixteen.

“As your Sheriff this scares me, as a parent myself this absolutely terrifies me. Over the past several months, I have guided and directed an investigative team as we have performed online investigations to determine if there is a threat to our youth through online platforms which provide for prostitution or other unlawful sexual acts against our children.”

“Although I am pleased that these individuals were caught, it is also heartbreaking to know that there are individuals out there victimizing our children.”

Those individuals who have been indicted by a Gallia County Grand Jury are listed below accompanied by the charges which they will face in the Gallia County Court of Common Pleas:

Ryan A. Washburn, age 31, of Guysville, Ohio charged with (2) counts of Compelling Prostitution and (1) count of Importuning

Rodney L. Weaver Jr., age 41, of Albany, Ohio charged with (2) counts of Compelling Prostitution and (1) count of Importuning

Christopher A. Jett, age 41, of Parkersburg, W.V., charged with (2) counts of Compelling Prostitution and (1) count of Importuning

George M. Cremeans, age 41, of Gallipolis, Ohio, charged with (2) counts of Compelling Prostitution and (1) count of Importuning

Kyle A. Sammons, age 37, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, charged with (2) counts of Compelling Prostitution and (1) count of Importuning

Jon A. Mattea, age 43, of Cheshire, Ohio, charged with (2) counts of Compelling Prostitution and (1) count of Importuning

Willard R. Williams III, age 48, of Ray, Ohio, charged with (2) counts of Compelling Prostitution and (1) count of Importuning

Rodney L. Ault, age 43, of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, charged with (2) counts of Compelling Prostitution and (1) count of Importuning

Sheriff Champlin says his office is working on another project to give families another tool to use to protect their children on their electronic devices.

