Advertisement

Poca golfer leads WV Amateur after first round

MU Golfer Shoots 71 In 1st Round
MU Golfer Shoots 71 In 1st Round(WVGA)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The golfers who had the early wake up call at the 101st West Virginia Amateur got the edge in round one at the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier and University of Charleston golfer Mitch Hoffman made the most of it.

Hoffman, from Poca, shot a 3-under 67 to take the lead and watched two rain delays swallow up the golfers in the afternoon session. Hoffman had 5 birdies on the front nine en route to a 31 to set the pace. He finished with a 36 on the back nine for his 3 under total.

Defending Champion Mason Williams of Bridgeport is one stroke off the pace with a 68. Also at two under par is Marshall golfer Noah Mullens of Milton and last year’s runner Up Philip Reale of Hurricane.

66 year old and Two time champion Steve Fox of Barboursville, at 66 years old, is is only two back of the lead after firing an opening round 69. Pat Carter, 13 time champion, shot an even par 70 after a bogey, double bogey finish. Four time Champion Sam O’Dell of Hurricane finished with a one over par 71.

The Second Round will begin tomorrow morning with the first tee time at 7:30am on The Old White

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

KHSAA delays start of fall sports

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The KHSAA voted on Tuesday that practices will start for fall sports the week of August 24.

Sports

Clark to play in 1st WV Amateur

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
Marshall Hall of Famer to play in 1st WV Amateur

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

Justice ‘buying time’ before making decision on sports

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
As professional sports resume, and cases of COVID-19 among players are reported, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice says he is not at a point to make a call to cancel athletics in West Virginia.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Announces Coaching Staff Changes

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT
WVU Defense Will Be Coached By Committee

Sports

Virginia High School Delays Fall Sports To 2021

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT
No Fall Sports In Virginia High Schools This Year As They Are Moved To Spring Of 2021

Sports

Cleveland Rips Royals

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
Indians Beat Royals 9-2

Sports

Reds Fall To Tigers Again

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
Reds drop 2 of 3 to Detroit

Sports

Results from day 2 of MLB

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT
Reds, Bucs & Indians All Lose On Saturday

Sports

WVU Athletics Sees Improvement In COVID-19 Numbers

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
WVU Sports COVID-19 Numbers Drop