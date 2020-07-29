Poca golfer leads WV Amateur after first round

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The golfers who had the early wake up call at the 101st West Virginia Amateur got the edge in round one at the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier and University of Charleston golfer Mitch Hoffman made the most of it.

Hoffman, from Poca, shot a 3-under 67 to take the lead and watched two rain delays swallow up the golfers in the afternoon session. Hoffman had 5 birdies on the front nine en route to a 31 to set the pace. He finished with a 36 on the back nine for his 3 under total.

Defending Champion Mason Williams of Bridgeport is one stroke off the pace with a 68. Also at two under par is Marshall golfer Noah Mullens of Milton and last year’s runner Up Philip Reale of Hurricane.

66 year old and Two time champion Steve Fox of Barboursville, at 66 years old, is is only two back of the lead after firing an opening round 69. Pat Carter, 13 time champion, shot an even par 70 after a bogey, double bogey finish. Four time Champion Sam O’Dell of Hurricane finished with a one over par 71.

The Second Round will begin tomorrow morning with the first tee time at 7:30am on The Old White

