POLICE: Woman wanted in connection to murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say they are looking for a woman wanted in connection to a murder.

Samantha Ilise Slater, also known as Samantha O’Brien, 33, of Charleston, is wanted in connection with the death of Adam Swim, 41, of Charleston, according to CPD.

Swim was found dead at his residence on Ash Street with a gunshot wound to the head on June 17, 2019, police say. Click here for more on that story.

Investigators say a circuit court capias for murder, first degree robbery, burglary and first degree sexual assault has been issued for Slater.

Police have also issued a murder warrant for Lasalle Javon Burnett, 38, of Charleston, back in March. He was already in South Central Regional Jail on an unrelated charge. To see our previous coverage of the case, click here.

If anyone has any information on Slater, you’re asked to call Metro Communications, 304-348-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.

