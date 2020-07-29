Advertisement

Positivity rate up; mortality rate down in Kentucky’s latest COVID data

With 619 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky Wednesday, state health officials say the positvity rate is up compared to Tuesday’s which was the first time the rate had gone down in four days.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - With 619 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky Wednesday, state health officials say the positvity rate is up compared to Tuesday’s which was the first time the rate had gone down in four days.

The current rate stands at 5.81%.

In total, 28,727 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Kentucky.

As of Wednesday, 571 people are in the hospital and 112 are being treated in the ICU.

Beshear says an alarming number that he is concerned about is the number of children testing positive for the virus.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Beshear said 17 additional children under 5 were confirmed, and the youngest was 4-months-old.

Five new deaths were reported Wednesday, raising the death toll to 724. Beshear did say the mortality rate is down compared to recent data and stands at 2.5%.

