Road closes after fatal crash in Wellston

(Courtesy: MGN)
(Courtesy: MGN)(KNOE)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WELLSTON, OHIO (WSAZ) - A fatal car crash has caused road closures in Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County Emergency Management Authority, State Route 93 will be closed for several hours near Jolly Lane at the Jackson County and Vinton County line.

The EMA Director says the crash was between a semi and a motorcycle, and that the motorcycle driver has died.

Traffic is being detoured in the City of Wellston and Village of Hamden.

Ohio State Police, Wellston FD, Hamden FD, Jackson County EMS and Jackson County coroner are all on scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

