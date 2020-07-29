Advertisement

Stolen teddy bear with dying mother’s message is returned

Actor Ryan Reynolds offered $5,000 if someone brought it back
Two men found the special bear with a dying mother’s recorded message and returned it late Tuesday.
Two men found the special bear with a dying mother’s recorded message and returned it late Tuesday.(Source: Mara Soriano, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vancouver, British Columbia (Gray News) – Mara Soriano and her teddy bear have been reunited.

Two men found the special bear with her dying mother’s recorded message and returned it to Soriano late Tuesday at CBC studios.

“Mamabear is home,” Soriano tweeted.

The effort to bring them back together caught the attention of celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, who offered $5,000 for the return of the stuffed bear.

“Thank you everyone who searched high and low,” Reynolds tweeted. “Vancouver is awesome.”

Soriano said it was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.

Soriano said the men who returned the bear told her they found it with the original thief in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park, the CBC reported.

Her mother died last year at age 53. The message from her was recorded before she went into hospice.

It says, “I love you.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Oregon governor says US agents will begin leaving Portland

Updated: moments ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Meanwhile, law enforcement officers again used tear gas to disperse protesters early Wednesday on the streets of Portland as loud booms filled the air.

National

US jabs Russia over claim of spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites, trying to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain before the presidential election in November.

News

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department searching for stolen vehicle and suspect

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in finding a suspect who allegedly broke into and stole a vehicle early Monday morning.

Local

UK updates fall semester COVID-19 plans, adding contact tracing team

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The University of Kentucky is finalizing plans to keep students, faculty, and staff safe when they return to campus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID day after AG Barr hearing, reports say

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 6,269 cases, 111 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,647 cases are still considered active in the state.

National

’My guardian angel’: Mother meets man who pulled her son from burning car

Updated: 1 hour ago
In an emotional moment between strangers, a Missouri woman thanked the man she calls her “guardian angel” after he saved her son from a burning car.

National

Officials push for more education to prevent illegal drone flights over wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago

Law

2020 ChiliFest cancelled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The ICS made the decision to automatically qualify all cooks that competed in the 2019 contest for the 2021 International Chili Society’s World Championship.

National Politics

Trump touts doctor in deplatformed conspiracy theory video, discredited COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
Stella Immanuel is featured in a video retweeted by the president Monday showing a group in white coats pushing false claims about COVID-19. It has since been deleted by Twitter and other social media platforms.