Tractor trailer crash closes lanes of I-64

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down following a tractor trailer crash Tuesday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened near mile marker 50 on I-64E.

Didpacthers say there were initially reports of fire and entrapment, but there were no flames and the driver was out of the vehicle when crews arrived to the scene.

All Eastbound lanes, as well as the I-64 entrance ramp at Institute are shut down while the wreckage is cleared.

Institute VFD, Tyler Mountain VFD, Kanawha County EMS, and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

