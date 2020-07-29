Truck rollover crash near Buffalo Bridge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash near the Buffalo Bridge.

According to the Putnam County dispatcher, it happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. 60 and State Route 34.

The driver is reported to be trapped inside the cab.

A West Virginia Department of Transportation 511 camera shows a tractor trailer on its side, partially blocking a ramp at the bridge.

