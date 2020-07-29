Advertisement

Truck rollover crash near Buffalo Bridge

A West Virginia Department of Transportation 511 camera shows a tractor trailer on its side, partially blocking a ramp at the bridge.
A West Virginia Department of Transportation 511 camera shows a tractor trailer on its side, partially blocking a ramp at the bridge.(WV 511 camera)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are at the scene of a tractor trailer crash near the Buffalo Bridge.

According to the Putnam County dispatcher, it happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. 60 and State Route 34.

The driver is reported to be trapped inside the cab.

A West Virginia Department of Transportation 511 camera shows a tractor trailer on its side, partially blocking a ramp at the bridge.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New guidelines announced for high school cheerleading

Updated: 9 hours ago
New guidelines have been announced when it comes to cheerleading in West Virginia.

News

Woman arrested for DUI after hitting pedestrian

Updated: 9 hours ago
A man is recovering after being hit by a car in Huntington.

News

Class ring found and returned to stranger

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
What started out as a hobby between two friends in their home-town of Jackson, Ohio-- turned into a mission after they found a class ring that belonged to a man who lives in Virginia.

Local

Lincoln County Schools announce tentative plans

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Lincoln County Schools release a survey suggesting on 24 percent of responses want in-class learning.

Latest News

News

Family and friends urge the public for answers in Dunbar homicide

Updated: 10 hours ago
One year later and a family is still searching for answers when it comes to the death of murder victim, Alice Washington.

News

Tractor trailer crash closes lanes of I-64

Updated: 11 hours ago
The eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down following a tractor trailer crash Tuesday evening.

News

Pikeville Medical Center opens walk-in orthopedic clinic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Pikeville Medical Center opens new walk-in orthopedic clinic.

News

First COVID related death for Greenup County, Kentucky

Updated: 13 hours ago
Greenup County is reporting their first COVID related death.

News

Corrections employees, inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
Inmates and employees have tested positive for COVID at the Southern Ohio Regional Correctional Facility

News

Demolition begins on old Cabell County jail building

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
The building is more than 80 years old, but has been closed down for more than a decade.