Woman arrested for DUI after hitting pedestrian
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is recovering tonight after being hit by a car in Huntington.
According to Huntington Police, a woman lost control of her car in the 1000 block of Euclid Place around 7:15 Tuesday evening, hitting a pedestrian.
Police say the driver was arrested for DUI.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
There is no word on how severe that injury is.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.