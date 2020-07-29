Woman arrested for DUI after hitting pedestrian

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is recovering tonight after being hit by a car in Huntington.

According to Huntington Police, a woman lost control of her car in the 1000 block of Euclid Place around 7:15 Tuesday evening, hitting a pedestrian.

Police say the driver was arrested for DUI.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

There is no word on how severe that injury is.

