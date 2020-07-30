2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management made that announcement Thursday.

The cases involve a 39-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man. Both are isolating at home.

Overall, Boyd County has had 163 total positive cases, and 124 people have recovered from the virus.

