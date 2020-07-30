3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made the announcement Thursday.

The newest cases involve a 27-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman. All are isolating at home, and their cases are not related to travel.

Overall, Greenup County has had 89 cases, and 44 people have recovered.

One person has died from virus-related complications.

