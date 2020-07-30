Advertisement

CDC blames salmonella outbreak on backyard birds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.

The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,000 Americans, sending 150 to the hospital and killing one person.

Backyard poultry, especially chickens, have become popular pets in the United States. Health experts say poultry can carry salmonella bacteria even if they look clean and show no signs of illness.

The CDC warns backyard farmers not to kiss their poultry or snuggle them and then touch their face or mouth.

Chicken and duck owners are also reminded to wash their hands carefully after handling the birds or their eggs and pet ducks and chicks should never be allowed inside your home due to the risk of infection.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

News

Putnam County Schools releases draft re-entry plan

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The proposed plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year has been released for Putnam County schools.

Video

Marching bands adapt to COVID-19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
No band camps and fewer parades bring big changes to the marching band program this upcoming season.

News

New capacity limit for Kentucky restaurants

Updated: 42 minutes ago
This week, Governor Beshear ordered all Kentucky restaurants to limit their in-door capacity from 50% down to 25%.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

National

Stone Temple Pilots to perform debut album ‘Core’ live

Updated: 1 hour ago
The band will be performing their debut album “Core” on Nugs TV.

News

Marching bands adapt to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
No band camps and fewer parades bring big changes to the program.

National

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis County’s top prosecutor will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

Local

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, Greenup County has had 89 cases, and 44 people have recovered.