COVID-19 W.Va. | 6,374 cases, 112 deaths

CHARlESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 1,625 cases of coronavirus are still considered active in the State of West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 a.m. Thursday, there have been 275,284 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,374 total cases and 112 deaths.

4,589 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (612/22), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (297/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (70/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (734/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (53/2), Logan (108/0), Marion (165/4), Marshall (116/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (19/1), Mercer (126/0), Mineral (102/2), Mingo (110/2), Monongalia (851/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (28/1), Ohio (243/0), Pendleton (34/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (149/1), Raleigh (149/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (44/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (219/11), Wyoming (18/0).

