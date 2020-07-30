Advertisement

Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democrats will meet for just two hours each night of their national convention next month in Milwaukee, according to a preliminary schedule for the event that has been scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Biden is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination on the final night of the convention, which runs Aug. 17-20, the schedule released late Wednesday said. Biden’s vice presidential pick will be nominated Aug. 19 and is scheduled to address the mainly virtual gathering.

The pandemic has delegates casting ballots remotely, beginning next week. A safety plan announced Monday says everyone attending will have to wear a face mask, consent to daily testing for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.

"We are looking forward to a historic convention anchored in Milwaukee, and through the leadership of the permanent officers who will help oversee this convention Democrats will come together to continue the work to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States," DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement.

Typically, the party holds meetings during the day with delegates gathering for several hours each night to listen to speeches. This time, plans call for Democrats to meet from 8 to 10 p.m. Central Time each night.

The convention will be led by honorary chairwoman House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and honorary chairman U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By JEFF MARTIN
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

National Politics

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 6,374 cases, 112 deaths

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
4,589 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.

National

Woman reunited with stolen teddy bear

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Tuesday brought a happy ending to the story of the missing teddy bear in Vancouver that drew international attention

National Politics

Trump floats November election delay - but he can’t do that

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

Latest News

Local

Two coronavirus deaths reported at West Virginia nursing home

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Justice announced the deaths at the Princeton Health Care Center at the same time he expressed concerns Wednesday about a bump in virus cases along the state’s southern and western borders.

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

National

NASA Preserverance rover leaves for Mars

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
The launch on Thursday is the start of a seven-month journey to the red planet.

Local

Senator, Union Leader: Postal Service Considers Downsizing

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Manchin on Wednesday said he has received numerous reports from post offices and colleagues about service cuts or looming closures in West Virginia and elsewhere. That prompted him to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy requesting an explanation.

National Politics

LIVE: Funeral for John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis is being memorialized and laid to rest in Atlanta.