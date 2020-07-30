Employees at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility test positive for COVID-19

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Several employees at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) made the announcement Wednesday. They reported that ten employees have tested positive since the start of the outbreak. Six of those employees have already recovered.

ODRC also reported that 20 inmates are currently in quarantine, and five additional inmates are awaiting test results.

Scioto County EMA continues to monitor the situation at the Lucasville prison.

WSAZ erroneously reported Tuesday that those inmates in quarantine tested positive for the virus. This is not the case. At this time, there have been no positive cases within the inmate population at SOCF.

