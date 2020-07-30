Advertisement

Employees at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility test positive for COVID-19

Ten employees have tested positive since the outbreak.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Several employees at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) made the announcement Wednesday. They reported that ten employees have tested positive since the start of the outbreak. Six of those employees have already recovered.

ODRC also reported that 20 inmates are currently in quarantine, and five additional inmates are awaiting test results.

Scioto County EMA continues to monitor the situation at the Lucasville prison.

WSAZ erroneously reported Tuesday that those inmates in quarantine tested positive for the virus. This is not the case. At this time, there have been no positive cases within the inmate population at SOCF.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

